Juventus' Ronaldo on 'FIFA 19' video game cover: Release date, price, features, teams, more

We are just over a month from the official release of EA Sports' "FIFA 19," which comes out at the end of September and features Cristiano Ronaldo on the cover once again. The former Real Madrid star, who joined Juventus this offseason, is wearing his new kit on the front of the standard edition of the game, while Neymar joins him for the ultimate and champions editions of the game. Here is everything you need to know about the game:

'FIFA 19' release date and price

The game will be released on Sept. 28, and the cost in the United States is $60. The game will be on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

What are the new features?

New to the game this year is the exclusive rights of the Champions League. The game will have everything from the classic theme song we all know and love to the star ball. The Champions League rights used to be held by Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer.

The game also features the new "Active Touch System," which is an overhaul of player control, and a new "timed finishing" which allows you to press shoot a second time to determine the exact moment you kick the ball.

There's also a new way to play Kick-Off mode in the game, featuring new rules and ways to track stats against your opponents.

What about the Journey mode?

The single-player story mode featuring young sensation Alex Hunter does return, this time with Hunter signing for Real Madrid to replace Ronaldo as their star.

What's the gameplay like?

Here's some game footage from the beta, as the demo has yet to be released. You can get a sense of what it will look like with the Champions League.

Any new teams and stadiums?

The game will include the Chinese Super League, while it won't have the Russian Premier League. As for new stadiums, Tottenham's new pitch will be in there, as will the stadiums of the promoted teams in the Premier League -- Molineux Stadium of Wolves, Fulham's Craven Cottage and Cardiff City's home ground, Cardiff City Stadium.