Two tough Italian Serie A teams will face off in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Coppa Italia as Juventus hosts Lazio on Thursday on Paramount+. The visitors continue to dominate their opponents across all competition and enter Thursday's match after defeating Bologna 1-0 in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, The Old Lady and its mighty defense have struggled in league play and fallen to 13th on the Italian Serie A table. The home team defeated Monza 2-1 to get into the quarterfinals, but were shut out by Monza 2-0 in league play last weekend. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for one week.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Juventus vs. Lazio odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +106 favorites (risk $100 to win $106) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio as the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Juventus vs. Lazio date: Thursday, February 2

Juventus vs. Lazio time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia quarterfinals picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Lazio, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +105 payout. The expert notes that the Over has hit in seven of the last nine matches between these two teams, so Thursday's match promises to be another exciting tilt.

Outside of Juventus getting shut out last weekend, both teams have found the back of the net with regularity. Lazio have scored eight goals in their last four fixtures and the Over has hit in three of their last four games Juventus has played well, including a 3-3 draw against Atalanta. Juventus also defeated Lazio 3-0 at home earlier this season and they should be motivated to put on a similar performance. Stream the game here.

