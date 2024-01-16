Juventus will host Sassuolo on Paramount+ for a pivotal Italian Serie A showdown on Tuesday. Juventus enter Tuesday's match full of confidence after winning 10 of their last 12 league games and have lost just one of their first 19 Serie A matches this season. Meanwhile, Sassuolo enter Tuesday's clash ranked 14th in the Italian Serie A table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Sassuolo odds list Juventus as the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Juventus vs. Sassuolo date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Juventus vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Italian Serie A picks for Sassuolo vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals for a -135 payout. Juventus are coming off a dominant 4-0 victory over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat trick in Juventus' lopsided win and he's registered two goals and an assist in Serie A play this season.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have struggled defensively in recent weeks, conceding two or more goals in eight of their last 10 games across all competitions. Alessio Dionisi's men have conceded 33 times in just 19 matches in Serie A play.

"Sassuolo can also score in bunches and they tend to be involved in high-scoring affairs whenever they take the pitch," Sutton told SportsLine. "Over 2.5 goals have been scored in seven of their last nine matches in Serie A play. Sassuolo have been shut out just once in their last 10 league games, so I think they can create enough chances to help this total go Over on Tuesday."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

