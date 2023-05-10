Juventus will face Sevilla on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal in Turin. This is Sevilla's seventh semifinal appearance in the competition, the previous six having all been won en route to claiming the UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League. The two clubs that moved down from this season's UEFA Champions League at the end of the group stage meet to contest a place in the final as Juventus bid to become the first team ever to eliminate Sevilla in a European semifinal. The winners of this tie will face either Roma or Bayer Leverkusen in the final in Budapest on May 31. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, May 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -135; Draw: +235; Sevilla +390 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

Juventus: This term Juventus made their 23rd UEFA Champions League group stage appearance but it turned out to be short-lived as they failed to finish in the top two for the first time since 2013-14. Defeated twice by both Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, they also traded wins with Maccabi Haifa but beat the Israeli champions to third place on goal difference. Three-time UEFA Cup winners in 1977, 1990 and 1993, the Bianconeri's fourth UEFA Europa League campaign has extended into the last four for the second time thanks to those successes against Nantes, Freiburg and Sporting, Adrien Rabiot scoring the decisive goal last time out in Lisbon.

Sevilla: This season proved to be another struggle in the UEFA Champions League with then-coach Julian Lopetegui failing to survive the group stage and former boss Jorge Sampaoli returning to the club as they again finished third, a 3-0 home win against Copenhagen clinching that spot after they had fallen to earlier heavy defeats in Seville against Manchester City (0-4) and Dortmund (1-4). They drew in both Denmark (0-0) and Germany (1-1) before losing their Matchday 6 encounter 3-1 in Manchester. Sevilla's subsequent successes against PSV, Fenerbahce and Manchester United have earned them a record-extending fifth appearance in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, two more than any other club.

Projected XI

Juventus: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Sevilla: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Bade, Rekik, Acuna; Fernando, Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitic, Torres; En-Nesyri.

Prediction

Juventus have to win this first leg considering how much more difficult it will be away next week in Spain. Pick: Juventus 1, Sevilla 0.