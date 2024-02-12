Two teams trending in opposite directions will square off Monday in Serie A play when Juventus host Udinese on Paramount+. Juventus have won five of their last seven games in league play, while Udinese are winless in their last five Serie A matches. Juventus recorded a resounding 3-0 victory on the road against Udinese in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Udinese odds list Juventus as the -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Juventus vs. Udinese

Juventus vs. Udinese date: Monday, Feb. 12

Juventus vs. Udinese time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Udinese live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Udinese, Sutton is picking Udinese Under 0.5 goals for a -120 payout. Udinese have had trouble scoring all season, which is a big reason why they're currently in a relegation battle. Udinese have scored 23 goals in 23 matches, but they've been shut out in each of their last two matches in league play.

Udinese are coming off a 0-0 draw with Monza on home soil, a game in which they held just 46% of possession. They've been shutout eight times already in Serie A play, which doesn't bode well against a Juventus side that has conceded the second-fewest goals this season.

"Juventus have racked up 16 victories thus far this season thanks to their disciplined defensive tactics," Sutton told SportsLine. "Massimiliano Allegri's men have conceded just 14 goals in Serie A play, the second-fewest in the league. Udinese suffered a 3-0 defeat against Juventus in the reverse fixture this season and they've failed to score in each of their last four league games against the Old Lady." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

