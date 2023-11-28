Italian side Lazio will host Scottish side Celtic as the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage continues Tuesday on Paramount+. Lazio are 10th in Serie A, but they're second in Group E with seven points and they'll be looking for three critical points in one of the most tightly-contested Champions League groups. Meanwhile, Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership, but are last in Group E and have only collected one point from their first four matches during the group stage. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Lazio vs. Celtic odds list the Italian side as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Celtic listed as +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Lazio vs. Celtic

Lazio vs. Celtic date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Lazio vs. Celtic time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Celtic time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Celtic vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Lazio vs. Celtic, Green is betting Lazio -1 on the Asian handicap, which pays if the Italian side win by two goals or more and pushes if they only win by a single goal. Lazio finished second in Serie A last season, but hasn't been off to a strong start domestically this year, collecting only 17 points from their first 13 matches and sitting 10th in the table. However, they've been more focused during Champions League play and have a route into the knockout rounds.

"Maurizio Sarri's men are second in Group E after securing two wins, one draw and one defeat from four games so far. They will qualify for the Round of 16 if they beat Celtic in Rome and Atlético Madrid beat Feyenoord in Rotterdam this week," Green told SportsLine. "It finished 2-1 to Lazio when these teams met at Celtic Park in October, so the Italian side should prevail in front of their home fans." Stream the match now here.

