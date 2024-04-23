Lazio and Juventus face off one more time in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal round on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Bianconeri took the first game of the matchup 2-0, and their stealthy defense has helped keep them undefeated in four of their last five Serie A matches. Lazio, who defeated Juventus in league play 1-0 on March 30, are playing well as of late and enter Tuesday's match winning four of their last five. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Lazio vs. Juventus odds list Juventus as the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Coppa Italia match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Juventus date: Tuesday, April 23

Lazio vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Coppa Italia picks for Juventus vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Lazio vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. The expert notes that Juventus have one of the best defenses in Serie A, having conceded just 26 goals in 33 domestic matches this season. They have been especially hard to score on as of late and have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches across all competition.



However, Lazio did get the 1-0 win against Juventus in league play just a few weeks ago and should be confident after recording a 4-1 home league win against Salernitana and then a 1-0 road victory against Genoa. Lazio were held to just one shot on target in their last game but still pulled out a win, so Tuesday's match figures to be a close, low-scoring affair. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream the Coppa Italia on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Coppa Italia. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Coppa Italia, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.