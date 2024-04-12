Lazio and Salernitana will face off for the second time this season in an Italian Serie A clash on Friday on Paramount+. The visiting Salernitana squad sit at the bottom of the Serie A table and have only two wins on the season, but one of those was a 2-1 decision against Lazio in the reverse fixture. Meanwhile, Lazio are trying to write the ship after losing three of their last five matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Lazio vs. Salernitana odds list Lazio as the -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Lazio vs. Salernitana date: Friday, April 12

Lazio vs. Salernitana time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Lazio vs. Salernitana, Sutton is picking the visitors with a +1.5 handicap for a -115 payout. The expert isn't confident in Lazio right now because of their inconsistency. While they have won two of their last three Serie A matches, they have also lost three of their past four home games. They have also been clean-sheeted in two straight games across all competition and have only scored more than one goal once in their last six fixtures in league play.



Salernitana, on the other hand, are showing some fight in their game despite being dead last in the standings. They have drawn in two of their last five matches, and rallied out of a two-goal hole to finish even with Sassuolo 2-2 in their last outing.

"With Lazio struggling at home, I'm backing the away side to keep this one close on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine.

