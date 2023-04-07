Lecce will square off against Napoli at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Lecce are 6-9-13 overall and 2-6-5 at home, while Napoli are 23-2-3 overall and 12-1-1 on the road. Lecce have really struggled as the underdogs this season, and are currently 5-6-10 in that position. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every Serie A game so far is now worth a hefty $1,393.20. Napoli have dominated as the favorites so far this season, and are currently 22-2-2 when expecting a win.

The latest Napoli vs. Lecce odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce the +430 underdog. A draw Is priced at +245, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Lecce vs. Napoli picks, you'll want to see the Serie A predictions from SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless other movies and shows. You can get a free 7-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Napoli vs. Lecce

Lecce vs. Napoli date: April 7th

Lecce vs. Napoli time: 1 p.m. ET

Lecce vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+

Lecce vs. Napoli picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Lecce

Lecce's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to Empoli. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Lecce fell thanks to a penalty kick from Francesco Caputo in the 62nd minute. The defeat dropped Lecce's season record down to 6-9-13.

Lecce enter Friday's match ranked 16th in the Serie A standings with 27 points, so the home side will be looking for a positive result. Lecce have scored 24 times this season, but they've been shutout in each of their last five fixtures.

What you need to know about Napoli

Meanwhile, after scoring four goals the game prior, Napoli faltered in their matchup on Sunday. Napoli found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 4-0 defeat against AC Milan. The loss dropped their Serie A record down to 23-2-3.

Despite the defeat, Napoli will enter Friday's clash confident they can secure all three points. The Blues have scored 64 goals in 28 league games, the most in Serie A. Forward Victor Oshimen leads the league with 21 goals in 23 appearances, but he'll miss Friday's contest against Lecce. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who's recorded a league-high 10 assists and 12 goals this season, will lead Napoli's attack on the road.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at the Lecce vs. Napoli showdown and he has locked in his confident best bet while offering a full breakdown of this Serie A matchup. You absolutely need to see his picks before making any selections of your own. Don't forget to stream the match on Paramount+.

Now get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.