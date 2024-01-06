Legendary Brazilian soccer figure Mario Zagallo has died at the age of 92. The South American goes down as one of the game's greats having won four World Cups as a player and head coach.

Zagallo was part of the Brazilian Selecao side which won the 1958 and 1962 World Cups -- starting in both finals. He also led Pele, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto's side to the 1970 title before assisting Carlos Alberto Parreira in 1994 and then returned as head coach for a run to the 1998 final in France.

History was made by Zagallo when he became the first person ever to win the World Cup as a player and head coach which only Germany's Franz Beckenbauer and France's Didier Deschamps have managed to emulate since.

"With enormous sadness, we inform you of the death of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo," read a statement via his Instagram account. "A devoted father, loving grandfather, caring father-in-law, faithful friend, victorious professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements.

"Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called Zagallo "one of the greatest soccer players and coaches of all time" in tribute to his achievements. Zagallo was an example of a Brazilian who never gave up. It is this lesson and spirit of affection, love, dedication and overcoming that he leaves for our entire country and for world soccer."

Zagallo was the last surviving member of Brazil's 1958 World Cup-winning side who featured in the final and he played a significant role in 1962 as well when Pele was injured in the early stages. Zagallo's wife of 57 years and mother of their four children, Alcina de Castro, passed away in 2012.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of one of the true greats, a man whose impact on the FIFA World Cup is unparalleled," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. "Mario Zagallo won four FIFA World Cups, as a player and then a coach; more than any other person. But his legacy cannot be summed up by numbers. Zagallo's influence on football, and Brazilian football in particular, is supreme.

"In times of need, Brazil has looked to 'The Professor' as a calming presence, a steering hand and as a tactical genius. He will be remembered as the Godfather of Brazilian football and his presence will be sorely missed by everyone in the game but especially here at FIFA.

"The story of the FIFA World Cup cannot be told without Mario Zagallo. I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the country of Brazil, the Brazilian Football Association and to his family and friends."

Zagallo's achievements in the game went beyond his legacy with Brazil at the World Cup. An underrated achievement in Zagallo's career was also helping the United Arab Emirates to qualify for their first ever World Cup in 1990. He also popularized wearing the number 13 in the game, which he chose to don as a reference to Saint Anthony.