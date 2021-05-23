Lille OSC are Ligue 1 champions after their 2-1 win away at Angers SCO on Sunday confirmed their finish one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. Lille's title ends the run of three consecutive French domestic league titles for PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino's men won 2-0 away at Stade Brestois 29 to keep the pressure on until the end, but LOSC survived a late scare from Angers to hang on.

Below Lille and PSG, AS Monaco secured third place and UEFA Champions League qualification while Olympique Lyonnais had to settle for UEFA Europa League along with Olympique de Marseille as Stade Rennais snagged a late UEFA Europa Conference League berth.

Jonathan David gave Lille the perfect start at Stade Raymond Kopa with a goal inside of 10 minutes before Burak Yilmaz's penalty on the stroke of halftime had Christophe Galtier's men in full control that did not waver in the face of Angelo Fulgini's late effort for the hosts.

That is Lille's fourth Ligue 1 title and first for 10 years after their 2010-11 double with the Coupe de France. It was also likely the final act for Galtier and many of his players with big changes expected at Stade Pierre Mauroy due to their financial situation.

The French tactician is expected to switch to Nice to push their project on while star performers like Mike Maignan, Renato Sanches, Sven Botman, Zeki Celik and Boubakary Soumare are expected to move on to new pastures.

PSG needed an Angel Di Maria goal direct from a corner and a second-half Kylian Mbappe effort to confirm second place and UCL soccer next season and Monaco's goalless draw away at RC Lens kept them third with Franck Haise's men falling painfully short of Europe on their sensational return to the top flight.

There was even greater pain in Lyon as OL threw the lead away twice before OGC Nice won 3-2 at Groupama Stadium with Karl Toko Ekambi's brace bettered by Kasper Dolberg, Hassane Kamara and William Saliba goals as Houssem Aouar also had one ruled out.

Marseille needed 14 minutes of added time to find an Arkadiusz Milik equalizer away at FC Metz that secured fifth place for them and Rennes squeezed into sixth with a win over relegated Nimes Olympique.

At the bottom, FC Nantes will face Toulouse FC in the relegation play-off to see who plays in Ligue 1 next season after a 2-1 home defeat to Montpellier HSC saw them finish 18th behind Girondins de Bordeaux, Stade de Reims, RC Satrasbourg Alsace, FC Lorient and Brest.