Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi have reached a verbal pact to continue together beyond the end of the current season, according to CBS Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international has just won the FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste in Qatar and is currently celebrating in his homeland.

Messi, 35, has committed to the idea of staying at Parc des Princes past next summer but the length of the contract and salary details have yet to be decided with talks expected soon after the new year.

There is due to be a new meeting on the subject soon with PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al Khelaifi as well as sporting adviser Luis Campos involved.

Despite an offer from Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi never accepted any proposal and no talks were held with former club Barcelona. Both clubs have reached out to the South American's camp, but nothing ever reached anything close to an advanced stage.

PSG have been trying to persuade Messi to stay on for months through Al Khelaifi and Campos, as well head coach Christophe Galtier.

Finally, toward the end of the World Cup in Qatar, a verbal agreement to continue was reached with talks set to resume in early 2023 regarding the finer details.

Sources close to PSG owners Qatar Sports Investments are not ready to share that any new deal is close but insist that Messi is happy and the mood between the player and club is a very positive one.