As Inter Miami kept their undefeated run to the season going by defeating Orlando City SC 5-0, MVP favorite Lionel Messi made sure that his fingerprints would be on the match by scoring a brace. But it wasn't your usual brace as Messi didn't need to use his feet with a collector's item of goals scoring one with his chest and the second with his head. Now with three goals and two assists this season, Messi is doing exactly what is expected but still finding ways to wow us along the way.

Taking five shots during the match, Messi put two on target, both of which ended in goals and he also placed 32 of his 34 passes accurately. It was just an excellent all-around performance by the Argentine as he was everywhere. Messi's opening goal was something else as Jordi Alba and Suarez played a give-and-go before Alba hit the post. The rebound came to Messi who faked out a defender by acting like he was attempting a header before almost accidently chesting it into the goal. They all count the same though and Messi was just foreshadowing what he would do later.

Suarez played the ball across the face of goal in the 61st minute and Messi headed it from distance to score his second goal. It was poor from the Orlando defense tracking Messi but the header to catch Pedro Gallese flat-footed was a tidy bit of technique.

Even at 36, Messi is still able to show new things and keep Miami collecting points. Tougher games are on the horizon with Miami heading to Nashville SC on March 7 to kick off Concacaf Champions Cup play but as long as Messi is in the XI, the Herons will be favored to win.