The UEFA Europa League quarterfinals will continue on Thursday with the first leg between Liverpool and Atalanta. The Reds have drawn even with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table and are coming off a dominant Round of 16 against Sparta Prague. Meanwhile, Atalanta have fallen to sixth in the Serie A table and are losing steam at the wrong time of year, winning just one of their last five league matches.

Kickoff from Anfield Stadium in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Atalanta odds list the English side as -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $10) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta listed as +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Atalanta date: Thursday, April 11

Liverpool vs. Atalanta time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Atalanta vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Liverpool vs. Atalanta, Green is picking Liverpool with a -1.5 handicap for a -114 payout. The Reds outscored Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate with many of their star players watching from the sidelines, and it is possible that manager Jurgen Klopp does the same on Thursday since Liverpool has a big Premier League matchup on the horizon. However, Liverpool play well at home and have enough firepower to defeat Atalanta even if big-name players like Mohamed Salah don't play.



The Italian side has scoring weapons of its own, but the defense has slumped at the tail end of the season and Liverpool could be too much for them to handle.

"They did well to beat Sporting Lisbon over two legs in the previous round, but La Dea's form has dipped since then, and their porous defense could struggle against Liverpool," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

