Two teams looking for a fourth consecutive victory collide when league-leading Liverpool host Chelsea on Wednesday in an English Premier League showdown. Liverpool (14-6-1) have gone 14 games without a loss and posted their third straight triumph when they trounced Bournemouth 4-0 on the road on Jan. 21. Chelsea (9-4-8) extended their winning streak a week earlier as they edged Fulham 1-0 at home. The clubs met at Stamford Bridge in their respective season openers and played to a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea money line: Reds -185, Blues +425, Draw +360

Liverpool vs. Chelsea over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Chelsea spread: Reds -0.5 (-190)

LIV: The Reds have scored four or more goals in three of their last six matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have allowed a total of two goals over their last five games across all competitions

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are second in the Premier League with 47 goals, one behind Manchester City, and lead all teams with only 18 conceded for a league-best plus-29 goal differential. They'll be without winger Mohamed Salah, who shares the EPL lead in both goals (14) and assists (8), due to a hamstring injury. Liverpool still have plenty of offensive punch, however, as Darwin Nunez has recorded seven goals and six assists while fellow forward Diogo Jota also has converted seven times.

Nunez and Jota each registered a brace in the victory against Bournemouth, with the latter also notching an assist. They both also tallied in Liverpool's 5-2 triumph over Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Forward Luis Diaz scored the first of his three goals during league play in the season opener against Chelsea. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues also will be without one of their top scorers as striker Nicolas Jackson (seven goals) is representing Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea will be expecting Cole Palmer to continue his impressive pace as the 21-year-old midfielder has recorded five goals over his last six Premier League matches. Palmer, who failed to convert in 19 EPL contests with Manchester City before joining the Blues last September, leads the club with nine goals in 17 games.

After registering a brace in Chelsea's 3-2 triumph over Luton Town on Dec. 30, Palmer netted the lone goal versus Fulham in the club's last league contest. He also converted twice in the team's 6-1 victory against Middlesbrough in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal tie last week. Winger Raheem Sterling has recorded five goals and three assists in league play for the Blues, who are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 visits to Anfield. See which team to pick here.

