It's a critical match for both sides on Monday when Leicester City host Liverpool in an English Premier League showdown. Liverpool (18-8-9) entered Matchweek 36 just two points behind fourth-place Manchester United and trailed No. 3 Newcastle by three points. Both sides have a game in hand on Liverpool, so a victory is crucial to the Reds' Champions League hopes. Leicester (8-6-21) are in the relegation zone but just two behind 17th-place Everton and three behind No. 16 Nottingham Forest with three games to play. Liverpool won the first meeting 2-1 at Anfield on Dec. 30 and have prevailed in six of the past eight matchups in all competitions.

Kickoff at at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Liverpool are -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) and Leicester City are +420 underdogs in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Leicester vs. Liverpool odds. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Leicester picks or English Premier League bets, make sure you see the soccer predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Eimer is 120-89-6 (+33.73) overall on soccer article picks in 2023. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Leicester vs. Liverpool matchup from all sides. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Leicester:

Leicester vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+135)

Leicester vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Leicester vs. Liverpool money line: Leicester +420, Liverpool -180, Draw +340

Leicester: They have scored in six of their past eight EPL matches at home.

Liverpool: They have been shut out three times in their past six on the road.

Leicester vs. Liverpool picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in their past eight matches, with six straight victories, and have scored 19 goals during the eight-game run. Liverpool have scored 67 goals, third-most in the Premier League, and five players have scored at least five. Leicester have scored 49 in their 35 matches. Mohamed Salah has 19 goals for the Reds, fourth-most in the league, and Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have combined for 11 despite playing fewer than 20 games apiece. Liverpool also are better defensively, conceding 42 goals, compared to 64 for Leicester City.

The Reds bombard opponents with shots, ranking second in the league with 545. Salah is one of three players in the league with more than 100, along with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Darwin Nunez (nine goals) leads the EPL with 4.46 shots per 90 minutes, while Leicester have allowed 512 shots, fourth-most in the league, and their 64 goals conceded also is fourth-worst. Leicester have had major issues in net and have gone 20 league matches without a clean sheet. Daniel Iversen (66.7 save percentage) has taken over the No. 1 duties for the Foxes and has started nine games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Leicester

The Foxes haven't fared well against Liverpool, but they have won the past two matchups at King Power. They play a more defensive game at home, with just 23 of their 64 goals conceded coming on their own turf. They come in off a 5-3 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage last Monday but took five points from the previous three games. They scored eight goals over the four-game span as Harvey Barnes scored twice, and James Maddison had the other goal against the Cottagers. They could cause problems for a Liverpool defense that has been leaky at times, especially away from Anfield.

The Reds have been a different team on the road where they are 5-4-8 with a minus-four away goal differential, compared to 13-4-1 and plus-29 at Anfield. Leicester have scored in nine of their past 10 matches as Barnes has 12 goals, and Maddison has 10 to go with nine assists. Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Youri Tielemans have combined for 12. Jamie Vardy, who had double-digit goals in the previous seven seasons, could be finding his form as he has three goals, but two have come in the past three matches. Only Kane has more EPL goals than Vardy over the past nine seasons. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make EPL and Leicester vs. Liverpool picks

Eimer has broken down Monday's Liverpool vs. Leicester match from every angle. He is going Over on the goal total and has two other confident best bets, plus his full breakdown of the Premier League matchup. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Leicester vs. Liverpool in Monday's Premier League match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Liverpool vs. Leicester match, all from the soccer expert who is up almost $3,400 on his soccer picks in 2023.