European supremacy is on the line Saturday when Real Madrid faces Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final. Real Madrid cruised to a 35th La Liga title this season, while Liverpool fought to the final day but fell a point short of the EPL crown. Los Blancos beat the team that won the English title, Manchester City, in the Champions League semifinals. Liverpool, which cruised past Villarreal in its semifinal, won the FA Cup and League Cup and is looking to complete a treble this season. The final was scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, Russia, but the invasion of Ukraine prompted officials to relocate the match to Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-105)

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid money line: Liverpool +105, Real Madrid +225, Draw +275

LVP: Mohamed Salah has scored in just three of his past 16 matches (four goals)

RM: Karim Benzema has scored at least once in 13 of his past 16 games (20 goals)



Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds fell short of a historic quadruple, but they made a valiant run and will be fired up to finish off a huge win here. They won the 2019 UCL title then won the league the following year, so they will be looking for a repeat of that scenario. Liverpool's only loss this calendar year was a 1-0 setback in the second leg of its Round of 16 tie with Inter Milan, a match the Reds didn't need to win. They are 26-7-1 in all competitions in 2022, outscoring opponents 72-22. The attack led by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane is lethal, and Real Madrid has allowed a goal in seven of its past 10.

The Reds have scored 20 goals in their past 10 games, and Salah tied for the Premier League lead with 23 goals and had a league-best 13 assists. He has scored eight times in Champions League play. Mane has five goals in the tournament and 23 overall, while Diogo Jota has 21 in all competitions. Goalkeeper Alisson is one of the world's best and has 27 clean sheets in 53 matches overall, while 6-foot-5 defender Virgil Van Djik is an imposing presence in front of him.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have been pushed to the brink several times in the Champions League, but they just keep surviving. Karim Benzema is a big reason why. The 34-year-old Frenchman has scored 10 goals in Real's last five UCL matches and has 15 in the 11 games. He led La Liga with 27 goals, and he forms a potent combination with Vinicius Junior, who has 21 goals in all competitions. The duo has combined for 30 assists in the team's 51 games, and star midfielder Luka Modric also keeps the top scorers fed. The 36-year-old has 12 assists in 44 games.

Modric is part of a midfield that is tough to top, as he teams with Toni Kroos and Casemiro. The German veteran Kroos helps Modric run the attack, while Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Real is expecting David Alaba, who is one of the top defenders of his generation, to return to anchor the back line. His leadership and experience could make a critical difference in a game of this magnitude.

