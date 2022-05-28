Real Madrid, once again, have won the UEFA Champions League, defeating Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday in the final. The Reds dominated the match for long spells and outshot Real 24-4, but Thibaut Courtois was absolutely exceptional in goal to lead Los Blancos to victory. Vinicius Jr. was the lone goal scorer on the night as Real once against showed why they are the biggest club in the world.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Liverpool ratings

By Chuck Booth

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Alisson 90 Only faced two shots on target all night saving one and letting the other in for Real Madrid's goal. Not much that Alisson could've done but he was also bailed out when Benzema was ruled offside disallowing a first half goal or it could've been a 2-0 loss. 6 (DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold 90 Alexander-Arnold only made one mistake, falling asleep on Real Madrid's opener but that's all it took to lose the match. A tough day when Alexander-Arnold was excellent going forward and kept Vini Jr. in check for most of the day. 5 (DEF) Virgil van Dijk 90 A calm day from Liverpool's leader. He didn't win a tackle and only made one clearance but his presence was felt as he took a back seat to Konate being the more aggressive defender. 6 (DEF) Ibrahima Konate 90 Did a great job providing help defense for Alexander-Arnold winning two tackles. Konate had an uncharacteristically poor day in the air losing all three of his headers but it was a strong enough overall. 7 (DEF) Andrew Robertson 90 Along with the rest of the Liverpool defense, Robertson was only out of position once but it was enough to lead to the loss. Created three chances which was the second most on the team. 7 (MID) Fabinho 90 Looked a little slower than normal in his return from injury but he was good enough keeping possession ticking. Even got forward and took a few shots but as always, it's Fabinho's interceptions that made a difference in transitioning to attack. 7 (MID) Thiago 77 A doubt before the match, Thiago had an excellent day gliding around the pitch and intercepting the ball four times to flip the field. As accurate with his passing as ever, Thiago did enough to win. 7 (MID) Jordan Henderson 77 Henderson also had a big part in providing help defense to Alexander-Arnold. Did a good job keeping things simple but didn't do anything spectacular. 6 (FWD) Luis Diaz 65 A rare anonymous day for Diaz as he couldn't make things happen in the box. Withdrawn early during a match to forget. 5 (FWD) Mohamed Salah 90 Sometimes you put your hands up. Salah took nine shots putting six of them on target for an xG of 0.97. Only an inspired performance from Courtois kept him out of the net. 8 (FWD) Sadio Mane 90 In what could be his final match for Liverpool, Mane had good chances but didn't find the back of the net or assist a goal. With four chances created and a shot on target, like Salah he did what he could. 7 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Naby Keita Thiago, '77 Kept things ticking well in midfield but wasn't asked to do much. 6 Diogo Jota Diaz, '65 Brought more to the game than Diaz did but wasn't able to get as much freedom in the box with Real Madrid's defense collapsing on him. 6 Roberto Firmino Henderson, '77 Upped the tempo when he came in creating two chances and also taking a shot. 6 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Jurgen Klopp 3 Klopp's plan was excellent as his side created the lion's share of the chances. 24 shots taken and nine on target for a 2.14 xG but going home with a goose egg due to Courtois being in unstoppable form. Klopp couldn't have drawn it up much better but sometimes the worst happens. 8





Real Madrid ratings

By Roger Gonzalez