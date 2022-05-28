Real Madrid, once again, have won the UEFA Champions League, defeating Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday in the final. The Reds dominated the match for long spells and outshot Real 24-4, but Thibaut Courtois was absolutely exceptional in goal to lead Los Blancos to victory. Vinicius Jr. was the lone goal scorer on the night as Real once against showed why they are the biggest club in the world.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Liverpool ratings
By Chuck Booth
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Alisson
|90
Only faced two shots on target all night saving one and letting the other in for Real Madrid's goal. Not much that Alisson could've done but he was also bailed out when Benzema was ruled offside disallowing a first half goal or it could've been a 2-0 loss.
6
(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold
|90
Alexander-Arnold only made one mistake, falling asleep on Real Madrid's opener but that's all it took to lose the match. A tough day when Alexander-Arnold was excellent going forward and kept Vini Jr. in check for most of the day.
5
(DEF) Virgil van Dijk
|90
A calm day from Liverpool's leader. He didn't win a tackle and only made one clearance but his presence was felt as he took a back seat to Konate being the more aggressive defender.
6
(DEF) Ibrahima Konate
|90
Did a great job providing help defense for Alexander-Arnold winning two tackles. Konate had an uncharacteristically poor day in the air losing all three of his headers but it was a strong enough overall.
7
(DEF) Andrew Robertson
|90
Along with the rest of the Liverpool defense, Robertson was only out of position once but it was enough to lead to the loss. Created three chances which was the second most on the team.
7
(MID) Fabinho
|90
Looked a little slower than normal in his return from injury but he was good enough keeping possession ticking. Even got forward and took a few shots but as always, it's Fabinho's interceptions that made a difference in transitioning to attack.
7
(MID) Thiago
|77
A doubt before the match, Thiago had an excellent day gliding around the pitch and intercepting the ball four times to flip the field. As accurate with his passing as ever, Thiago did enough to win.
7
(MID) Jordan Henderson
|77
Henderson also had a big part in providing help defense to Alexander-Arnold. Did a good job keeping things simple but didn't do anything spectacular.
6
(FWD) Luis Diaz
|65
A rare anonymous day for Diaz as he couldn't make things happen in the box. Withdrawn early during a match to forget.
5
(FWD) Mohamed Salah
|90
Sometimes you put your hands up. Salah took nine shots putting six of them on target for an xG of 0.97. Only an inspired performance from Courtois kept him out of the net.
8
(FWD) Sadio Mane
|90
In what could be his final match for Liverpool, Mane had good chances but didn't find the back of the net or assist a goal. With four chances created and a shot on target, like Salah he did what he could.
7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Naby Keita
|Thiago, '77
Kept things ticking well in midfield but wasn't asked to do much.
6
Diogo Jota
|Diaz, '65
Brought more to the game than Diaz did but wasn't able to get as much freedom in the box with Real Madrid's defense collapsing on him.
6
Roberto Firmino
|Henderson, '77
Upped the tempo when he came in creating two chances and also taking a shot.
6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Jurgen Klopp
|3
Klopp's plan was excellent as his side created the lion's share of the chances. 24 shots taken and nine on target for a 2.14 xG but going home with a goose egg due to Courtois being in unstoppable form. Klopp couldn't have drawn it up much better but sometimes the worst happens.
8
Real Madrid ratings
By Roger Gonzalez
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Thibaut Courtois
|90
A performance that was near perfection and can only be described as legendary. He saved all nine shots on goal that he faced, including a couple from close range. His late stop on Salah at the right post was something else.
9.5
(DEF) Dani Carvajal
|90
A tad shaky early, but he got better. Liverpool knew to exploit Madrid's right flank, but he did largely hold his own. Got twisted by Luis Diaz a couple times but never let him clearly through. Made an amazing diving header stop early in the second half on the Colombian.
8.5
(DEF) Eder Militao
|90
With a team-high four clearances, he won all of his duels and was an absolute menace. He did well to be a bit physical and set the tone, and he was able to close down on Mane quickly.
9
(DEF) David Alaba
|90
Not as sharp as Militao, but he was still solid enough. He kept the back organized, recovered well and his passing was superb.
8
(DEF) Ferland Mendy
|90
Fairly calm and composed by the left back. He was not asked to do a whole lot as the ball largely went Carvajal's way, but he rarely had a bad touch or put a bad foot in.
8
(MID) Casemiro
|90
Not flashy but super effective in the middle for most of the match, at least defensively. On the ball he could have bit cleaner, but he won't complain. He tied for the team lead with four successful tackles.
6
(MID) Luka Modric
|89
Didn't create a single chance, but not many on the team did. He was fairly sharp on the ball when he needed to be but never really got going in attack.
6
(MID) Toni Kroos
|90
Nearly perfect in passing, though as usual it was square and rarely dangerous. But he completed his goal of being the facilitator, to switch fields and play the smart, safe ball.
7
(FWD) Federico Valverde
|85
The Uruguayan showed that signature hustle, and he made all of the difference with his assist to Vinicius Jr. It may have been a shot, though he likely will argue that it was a pass, but his club and fans won't care.
7.5
(FWD) Vinicius Jr.
|89
⚽ 59' One shot, one goal. That was all he needed in this one, with his speed making difference at the back post. A club legend now for this goal, the sky is the limit moving forward.
8
(FWD) Karim Benzema
|90
Created a team-high two chances but never even got to shoot (since his first-half goal was disallowed). He won't care. He did almost everything to get his team to this spot, so he'll be pleased with others stepping up here.
7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Eduardo Camavinga
|Valverde (85')
A quick cameo where he managed to get a shot off but very little else.
6
Dani Ceballos
|Modric (89')
Had a great chance to get a goal or assist on the counter but couldn't deliver.
5
Rodrygo
|Vinicius Jr. (89')
A late sub who didn't even get a touch on the ball.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Carlo Ancelotti
|3
What more is there to say about this guy? Another Champions League crown, his fourth overall and second with Los Blancos. He was always calm, he didn't force anything, and he believed in the team looking to sit back and go on the counter. It worked ... once again.
9