LOOK: Cat runs onto field at Real Salt Lake-Tigres UANL game, makes strong run toward goal

We have all seen people storm the field, whether it be to make some sort of scene, or run up to their favorite player. But Wednesday night, there was something different on the field of play.

Real Salt Lake was hosting Tigres UANL on Wednesday night in the Leagues Cup when an extra critter joined the action on the pitch. A cat rushed the field during stoppage time in the second half. The feline was thankfully unharmed.

Anyone need a winger? 🐱 pic.twitter.com/lOd2irSGqy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2019

Players looked confused when the cat, who seemed ready to take a shot, decided to jump into play. The broadcasters commented on the cat's athletic ability and the timing of its moves saying, "it was a great overlap by the cat."

The cat did not run around aimlessly but instead executed the perfect run in the channel before exiting the field offside.

HE WAS OPEN AND MADE A GREAT ONSIDE RUN PASS HIM THE BALL NEXT TIME — HOG-BABE (@barefootboomer) July 25, 2019

But under current MLS rules, RSL would have MLS priority for #RSLcat as a discovery player if he signed with MLS, right? So any other MLS club would have to trade with RSL for the cat’s rights first? — Scott Boone (@Writerinlaw) July 25, 2019

@LAGalaxy this young cat is purr-fect for us — checo (@NELAWOLF323) July 25, 2019

The cat's MLS dreams were cut short, however, as the four-legged striker was safely removed from the field and the game continued without distractions.