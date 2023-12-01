Hamburg SV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes inadvertently scored an especially egregious own goal in a Bundesliga 2 match against rival St Pauli, putting his team in a 2-0 hole against its rival in embarrassing fashion. The early-game miscue gave St Pauli a three-point lead at the top of the derby as the two teams compete for potential promotion out of Germany's second-tier.

After a Jackson Irvine goal put St Pauli up to start the match, a massive self-inflicted wound would occur for Hamburg when Guilherme Ramos attempted to pass the ball back to Heuer Fernandes, who misexecuted a long clearance pass and hit the ball with the top of his foot, sending it up and into the roof of his own net.

Heuer Fernandes' teammates would make up for his error later in the game, as they were able to tie the game 2-2 in a late rally that held major implications for the Bundesliga 2 standings. Thanks to Hamburg's efforts, the team now trails St Pauli by just three points at the top of the standings. While St Pauli has yet to lose a game this season, the game against Hamburg marked their seventh draw of the year, giving them a record of 8-7-0.

The tie was Hamburg SV's fourth such result of the year, giving them a record of 8-4-3.