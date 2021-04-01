UEFA Women's Champions League rescheduled the quarterfinal return-leg of Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain to April 18 due to positive COVID-19 cases among the OL staff.

Lyon, seven-time UWCL winners, confirmed four additional positive cases on Thursday following new PCR tests within the last 48 hours, bringing the number of players and staff dealing with COVID-19 to 10.

The news comes after the team recently announced two positive COVID cases just last week. The team features international stars Amandine Henry, Wendie Renard, and 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Ada Hegerberg. The club has already asked UEFA to postpone Wednesday's match against rivals Paris Saint-Germain. PSG also recently had a domestic club match called off due to positive cases of their own.

Lyon and PSG were scheduled to play their second-leg quarterfinal in Lyon on Wednesday. The tie has already been rearranged to a later date, April 18, but will remain at Groupama Stadium in Décines, OL's home venue. Renard scored the only (away) goal in the opening leg, giving the reigning champs a narrow 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg. The winner of this tie will go on to face Barcelona in the semifinals.