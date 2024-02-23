Manchester City will look to stay in contention when it takes on AFC Bournemouth in a key English Premier League matchup on Saturday. The Citizens (17-5-3), who defeated Brentford 1-0 on Tuesday, remain four points behind league-leading Liverpool on the table entering weekend play. Manchester City have a 10-match unbeaten streak since dropping a 1-0 decision to Ashton Villa on Dec. 6. The Cherries (7-7-10), who have a loss and three draws in their last four matches, posted a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday. AFC Bournemouth is 13th on the table.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City over/under: 3.5 goals

AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City money line: AFC Bournemouth +650, Draw +380, Manchester City -260

BOUR: They have a goal differential of minus-13 in Premier League action this season

MANC: They have scored 58 goals in league play in 2023-2024, tied for the second-most

Why you should back Manchester City

Forward Erling Haaland has been a scoring machine for the Citizens. In the win over Brentford on Tuesday, he scored the match's only goal on six shots, including four on target. On Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, he peppered the goal with 10 shots, including two on target, but couldn't break through. In a 2-0 win over Everton on Feb. 10, the Norwegian standout registered both goals on four shots, including two on target. He tops Manchester City with 17 goals and five assists in 20 appearances, including 19 starts on the year. He has registered 76 shots, including 35 on target.

Forward Julian Alvarez is also a weapon for the Citizens. He has started all 25 matches for the Citizens, and has scored eight goals and added seven assists, while taking 74 shots with 24 on target. The Argentinian standout has taken 19 shots, including eight on target over the past six matches for Manchester City. In a 3-1 win over Burnley on Jan. 31, he scored two goals on two shots. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back AFC Bournemouth

Veteran forward Dominic Solanke powers the Cherries' offense. In 24 games, all starts, he has registered 14 goals and three assists on 75 shots, including 26 on target. In last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle, the 26-year-old scored a goal and added an assist on three shots, all on target. In the 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Feb. 1, he scored his team's lone goal.

Forward Antoine Semenyo from Ghana is also a big component to the AFC Bournemouth offense. In 20 appearances, including 14 starts, the 24-year-old has registered four goals and an assist on 39 shots, including 19 on target. He scored a goal on one shot on net in the draw with Newcastle last weekend. In his last seven EPL matches, he has taken 13 shots, including six on target. See which team to pick here.

