A match that will go a long way toward deciding the 2022-23 English Premier League winner takes place Wednesday as two-time defending champion Manchester City hosts first-place Arsenal. Manchester City (22-4-4), who are aiming for their fifth title in six seasons, trail Arsenal (23-6-3) by five points but have played two fewer games. The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 16 matches across all competitions and have won six straight during league play. Meanwhile, the Gunners followed their 3-1 home loss to Man City on Feb. 15 with a seven-game winning streak. But they've played to three consecutive draws as they squandered two-goal leads against Liverpool and West Ham before needing to battle back from a two-goal deficit versus Southampton.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Man City are the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Arsenal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Arsenal are +430 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Arsenal money line: Citizens -170, Gunners +430, Draw +310

Manchester City vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Arsenal spread: Citizens -0.5 (-170)

MCY: The Citizens have recorded 13 wins and three draws in their last 16 matches across all competitions

ARS: The Gunners have allowed at least two goals in three straight contests

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have been perfect at home in 2023, winning all 12 of their matches across all competitions. They have posted eight clean sheets while outscoring their visiting opponents 43-5 during the run. Man City has had tremendous success on all pitches against Arsenal during Premier League play, winning 11 consecutive meetings since battling to a 2-2 draw in April 2017.

Striker Erling Haaland was kept off the scoresheet in the Citizens' 1-0 victory against the Gunners in the FA Cup on Jan. 27 but recorded one of his league-leading 32 goals in the first EPL meeting between the teams this season. The 22-year-old Norwegian is one goal away from taking sole possession of the Premier League record for most in a 38-game season. He currently shares with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who set the mark in 2017-18. Haaland has registered a brace in each of his last two league matches, giving him nine multi-goal performances in 28 contests this campaign. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are no slouches offensively as they have recorded just one fewer goal than Man City this season. They netted at least three goals seven times during their unbeaten streak and have three players with double-digit goal totals. Forward Gabriel Martinelli is tied for fifth in the league with a career-high 15 goals, and he's converted in seven of his last 10 matches. The 21-year-old Martinelli currently shares the EPL record for most goals in a season by a Brazilian player with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, who set the mark in 2017-18.

Winger Bukayo Saka is second on Arsenal with 13 goals, also a personal best, and ranks second in the Premier League with 11 assists. Midfielder Martin Odegaard has set a career high with 12 goals and has scored in each of his last two outings while forward Gabriel Jesus recorded four goals during a three-game streak prior to Friday's 3-3 draw with Southampton. See which team to pick here.

