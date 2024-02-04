Manchester City look to keep pace at the top of the English Premier League table when they visit Brentford on Monday. The Citizens (14-4-3) enter the match having won each of their last four league games. Brentford (6-4-11) sit in 15th place and have struggled with three of their best players out. Now their top attacker is back and they'll look to pull the upset. The Bees won both meetings last season, but Manchester City went on to win their fifth Premier League title in six years.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Gtech Community Stadium in West London. The latest Brentford vs. Manchester City odds list City as -275 favorites (risk $275 to win $100). The Bees are +700 underdogs, a draw is priced at +450, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. Brentford picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That includes an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down Brentford vs. Manchester City from every angle and revealed his picks and Premier League predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man City vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Man City spread: City -1.5 (+105)

Brentford vs. Man City over/under: 3.5 goals

Brentford vs. Man City money line: Brentford +700, City -275, Draw +450

BRN: The Bees have scored two or more goals in six of 11 home EPL matches.

MNC: City have scored at least twice in eight of their past nine overall.

Why you should back Manchester City

Top scorer Erling Haaland missed seven games since early December, but the Citizens didn't miss a beat. They are on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with eight victories. Haaland missed seven matches, five in league play, but still shares the EPL lead in goals with 14. He made a 20-minute cameo in Manchester City's 3-1 home victory against Burnley on Wednesday and should start Monday. Julian Alvarez has five goals over the past eight overall matches and has eight league goals and five assists.

Star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also is back from a long-term injury and has one goal and two assists in three league matches. City have 51 goals, tied for second in the league and 20 more than Brentford. They have conceded 14 fewer goals. City lead the league in possession at 64.5%, three percent higher than any other team, while the Bees are under 48%, so City will control the pace of play.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees have won the past two meetings with Man City and have a 9-1-7 lead in all-time matchups, though they have met just four times since 1997. Brentford had a 4-3 edge in shots on target in the most recent meeting, a 1-0 home victory, despite a huge deficit in possession. Ivan Toney scored both goals in a 2-1 victory at Etihad Stadium in the previous matchup. The Bees have been impressive on their turf, where they are 4-3-4 and even on goal differential (20-20).

All three of City's losses have come on the road. Brentford have struggled with Bryan Mbeumo (seven goals) out injured, Yoane Wissa (four) still on AFCON duty, and Toney out for the season's first 19 games. Toney is back from his long-term ban and has scored in both games since his return. That includes a 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest that snapped a five-game league losing streak and a tough 3-2 road loss to Spurs. Neal Maupay also scored in both games.

