Defending champion Manchester City make their sixth consecutive appearance in the semifinals when they take on Chelsea in the 2023-24 FA Cup on Saturday. Manchester City, who defeated Manchester United for their seventh FA Cup title last year, are facing Chelsea in the semifinals for the ninth time. The Citizens won five of the previous eight meetings, most recently in the third round last season. The Blues, who have won this competition on eight occasions, are looking to reach the final for the sixth time in eight years. The clubs last met in the semifinals in 2020-21, with Chelsea posting a 1-0 victory.

Kickoff at Wembley Stadium in London is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. The Citizens are -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds, while the Blues are +400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).

Now, Green has broken down Manchester City vs. Chelsea from every angle and revealed his picks and FA Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Citizens -170, Blues +400, Draw +305

Manchester City vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Citizens -0.5 (-160)

MC: The Citizens have received multi-goal performances from three players over their four FA Cup matches

CHE: The Blues won three of their first four games in the competition by at least two goals

Why you should back Manchester City

Despite being defeated on penalty kicks by Real Madrid on Wednesday to lose their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie, the Citizens are riding a club-record 28-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (22-6-0). Manchester City have outscored their opponents 14-2 over their four FA Cup matches, posting three clean sheets in the process. Three of their victories were by multiple tallies, including a 5-0 rout of EFL Championship club Huddersfield Town in the third round.

Phil Foden registered a brace in that contest and fellow midfielder Bernardo Silva did the same in Man City's 2-0 win against Premier League rival Newcastle United in the quarterfinals. However, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland came up with the performance of the competition in the club's 6-2 triumph over Luton Town in the fifth round, as he converted five times to become the first player to score five or more goals in an FA Cup match for a top-division team since Manchester United's George Best in 1970. The 23-year-old Haaland is tied for second in the competition in tallies thanks to that effort, while midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leads all players with five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are making their 27th appearance in the FA Cup semifinals, the third-most behind Man United's 32 and Arsenal's 30. Chelsea scored at least three goals in each of their first four matches in this edition of the competition, with 11 different players converting. Striker Nicolas Jackson and midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher have netted two tallies apiece, with all three scoring in the club's 3-1 victory against fellow EPL side Aston Villa in the fourth round.

A 23-year-old Argentinian, Fernandez also converted in Chelsea's 4-0 third-round triumph over the EFL Championship's Preston North End. Jackson got the Blues on the board and Gallagher netted the decisive tally when the club edged the Championship's Leeds United in the fifth round. Meanwhile, winger Raheem Sterling and defender Malo Gusto both have notched three assists to share second place in the competition with eight other players. See which team to pick here.

Green has broken down Saturday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout, and is offering a full breakdown of this FA Cup clash. He's sharing his FA Cup picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

