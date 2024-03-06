After a dominant first leg performance, Manchester City aim to book their tickets to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League when they host Copenhagen on Wednesday. City beat Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg last month, a scoreline that reflected a dominant performance that hit a minor stumbling block when a gaffe from Ederson allowed the Danish side to score before halftime. The reigning champions were destined to win, though, because they had nearly 80% of possession and took 27 shots, 13 of which were on goal and will be expected to do so again on home turf.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, March 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Manchester City -800; Draw +850; Copenhagen +1700

Storylines

As one of two teams who have won each of their games so far this season, Manchester City's Champions League campaign is going according to plan. A rough patch earlier in domestic play this season has completely given way to the dominance many expect from City and so they enter Wednesday's match on a 19-match unbeaten streak, tying just twice during that stretch.

In recent weeks, City's impressive run has come as the team finally returns to full fitness. Pep Guardiola will have close to a full roster of talent available to him, though Jack Grealish will miss out with a groin issue and Josko Gvardiol could be out with an ankle injury. Stars like Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden will be available, though, and each will have another chance to prove their invaluable worth to the team. That's especially true for Haaland and Foden, one of which has been on the scoresheet in each of City's last four games.

Prediction

Every City game this season has a feeling of inevitability attached to it, and this game is no different. Expect the reigning champions to get the job done with few complications and secure passageway to the last eight. Pick: Manchester City 3, Copenhagen 0