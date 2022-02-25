Reigning league champion Manchester City could come out hot Saturday when it visits Goodison Park for an English Premier League match. City (20-3-3) opened the door for a battle with Liverpool at the top of the EPL table when it lost 3-2 to Tottenham last Saturday. It has rebounded with dominance following its previous two losses, and it faces an Everton team that is fighting to stay above the relegation zone. The Toffees (6-4-13) are 16th in the EPL table, two points clear of the drop zone, and they have lost nine straight against Manchester City in all competitions.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists City as the -355 favorite (risk $355 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Manchester City vs. Everton odds, with Everton the +1000 underdog. A draw is listed at +475, while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5.

Manchester City vs. Everton spread: Man City -1.5 (-130)

Manchester City vs. Everton over-under: 3.5 goals (under -170, over +140)

Manchester City vs. Everton money line: Everton +1000, City -355, Draw +475

EVE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin ranked sixth in the EPL with 16 goals last season

ranked sixth in the EPL with 16 goals last season MCY: Riyad Mahrez has 18 goals in 30 matches (all competitions) this season

Why you should back Manchester City

The Cityzens exploded for 10 goals over the two games following a loss to Spurs in the opener, then embarked on a 12-game win streak after their second setback in October. The Toffees could be in for a long match, as they have won just once in the past 17 league meetings. City has kept Everton off the score sheet in three straight overall, scoring 10 times over those matches, and has at least two goals in nine consecutive matchups. City won the November meeting at the Etihad 3-0, on goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

All are expected to play big roles again Saturday, and Sterling is the team's top scorer with 10 league goals. Riyad Mahrez (eight), Silva (seven) and Rodri (three) also are among the 10 players who have scored at least twice. City has scored the second-most goals in the EPL (63) while allowing a league-low 17, and it is unbeaten in its past 12 road games (10-2-0).

Why you should back Everton

Five of the Toffees' six wins and 18 of their 28 goals have come at Goodison Park. They have won their past two home games, including a 4-1 FA Cup victory against Brentford. Star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned, though he is scoreless in his five games after missing more than four months. He scored in all three games to start the season before his injury, so he could be due for a breakthrough.

Everton should come out playing with some fire as it fights to remain in the top flight. Frank Lampard took over as manager a month ago, and Everton is 2-0-3 in five games overall since then. He is a legendary football figure in England and should be able to get the attention of the players. The Toffees have eight goals in their last four in all competitions and have scored at least once in nine of the past 11 games. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is tied for fifth in the league with 71 saves, and he is a strong leader in the back.

