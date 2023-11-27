With a spot in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 booked, Manchester City and RB Leipzig face off on Tuesday with eyes on first place in Group G.

City currently occupy top spot and have a three point advantage with two games left in the group stage, giving Leipzig space to leapfrog them for that berth if results go their way. The reigning champions, though, are the heavy favorites after winning all four of their games so far this season, including a 3-1 win at Leipzig on Matchday 2.

A win for City on Tuesday means they would secure top spot with a game to spare, while Leipzig need results to go their way on Matchday 5 and 6 to pull off the improbable feat.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester City -320; Draw +470; RB Leipzig +800

Storylines

Just about everything is still coming up City, who are in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run. The last two results, though, potentially indicate that their powers can be limited from time to time. The reigning champions played to a wild 4-4 draw with Chelsea just before the international break that was far from an ideal outing for their defense, and then followed that up with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool. City dominated but failed to pick up the three points, marking a trend in domestic play so far this season in which they have played tight matches with top-tier opposition.

They have not faced those infrequent stumbling blocks in Europe, though, where they are one of just three sides left who have four wins out of four. With the chance to clinch top spot before the final matchday, Pep Guardiola will likely trot out a first choice team to get the job done. Despite injury concerns during the international break, Erling Haaland played over the weekend and became the fastest player to score 50 goals in Premier League history and could be joined by the in-form Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku to ensure City pick up all three points.

Prediction

Manchester City at their best are just about impossible to beat, especially with a finish line in sight. Expect them to complete the task of finishing atop Group G with relative ease, regardless of the attacking personnel involved. Pick: Manchester City 2, RB Leipzig 0