The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday. You can follow all the coverage on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Manchester City

Current Records: Real Madrid 7-2-0, Manchester City 8-1-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Etihad Stadium

TV: CBS

Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Manchester City is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Real Madrid is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Manchester City will face off against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 17th at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City is strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 3 goals per game this season.

Neither team was able to walk away with a win in the first leg of the Quarterfinal last Tuesday. After two halves, Manchester City and Real Madrid settled for a 3-3 draw. The result kept Manchester City happy, as they haven't lost a game yet in this tournament.

With that draw, Manchester City's record moves to 8-1-0. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's record is now 7-2-0.

With the semi-finals looming, the two teams have to be feeling the pressure. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a solid favorite against Real Madrid, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -143 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

