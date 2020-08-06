The UEFA Champions League resumes on Friday with red-hot Real Madrid visiting Manchester City for their round of 16 second leg. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air exclusively in English in the United States on CBS Sports Network. Man City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg in March where Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus both scored late to earn the fantastic result on the road. In a big blow for Real Madrid, superstar central defender and team leader Sergio Ramos will miss out on this game after being shown a red card in the first leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Friday, Aug. 7

: Friday, Aug. 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Manchester City -150; Draw +325; Real Madrid +360 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Manchester City: For City, a draw will be more than enough to advance, but don't expect Pep Guardiola's team to play cautiously. While they don't have Sergio Aguero due to his knee injury, City won the first leg without him as well after he was an unused substitute. City enters with its defense conceding just three times in its last six games, and the attack is also in top form with nine goals in its last two games. Both teams like to control the ball, so defensive stability in the middle will be key.

Real Madrid: Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Mariano were not included on the squad list for this one. Add the fact that Ramos is unavailable due to a red card in the first leg, that could doom Real Madrid. However, with Raphael Varane leading the back line, they still have a puncher's chance. No team in the world has been better than Real Madrid since play returned other than Bayern Munich. Real hasn't lost since action resumed in June, and this team is the gold standard in the Champions League. They believe they will go in and advance, but in order to do so they are going to need somebody other than Karim Benzema to make a huge impact in the final third. Keep an eye on Rodrygo and/or Vinicius Jr. in this one. This also could be Eden Hazard's coming out party for Real. He's all too familiar with City.

REAL 0 REAL 1 REAL 2 REAL 3 REAL 4 REAL 5 CITY 0 CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE CITY 1 CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE EXTRA TIME REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE CITY 2 CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE CITY 3 CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE CITY 4 CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE REAL ADVANCE CITY 5 CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE CITY ADVANCE

City takes advantage of Ramos' absence and cruises advances to the quarterfinals. Pick: Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1