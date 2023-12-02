It's a top-five battle in the English Premier League on Sunday when Manchester City host Tottenham at Etihad Stadium. City (9-2-2) enter Matchweek 14 on an eight-game unbeaten run but sit second, one point behind Arsenal in the Premier League table. Spurs (8-2-3) have tumbled to fifth after losing their past three matches. Injuries have played a huge role in Tottenham's troubles, but City's back line has had some issues and Spurs have won three of the past four meetings. The most recent was a 1-0 Tottenham victory in February.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Manchester, England. The latest Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds list the Citizens as -360 favorites (risk $360 to win $100), with Spurs +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +475 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before you make any Tottenham vs. Man City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 76-40-5 for a profit of more than $4,200 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 218-195-10 (+35.33) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Man City vs. Tottenham from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Tottenham spread: City -1.5 (-135)

Man City vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Tottenham money line: City -360, Spurs +900, Draw +475

MNC: Have scored two or more goals in four of their past five EPL home games.

TOT: Had scored at least twice in nine of 10 games before the three-game slide.

Why you should back Manchester City

A 1-0 road loss to Arsenal seems to have sparked City, and they are 6-2-0 over their past eight games. The draws came in their most recent two matches, but they beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in a Champions League match on Tuesday. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez scored in the match, and Haaland is the Premier League leader with 14 goals. The Norwegian superstar also found the net in a 4-2 City victory in the most recent meeting with Tottenham at Etihad Stadium.

Spurs will be without one of their most important players, with James Maddison out with an ankle injury. Manchester City are 5-1-0 at home, with the only blemish a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend. They have a 17-4 advantage in goals at Etihad Stadium and have a league-high 33 goals overall. Tottenham have been outscored 8-3 over their three-game losing streak. Manchester City have 86 shots on target, 10 more than second-best Spurs, and lead the league in possession (62.2%). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have won three of the past four meetings with City, and they have a few extra days of rest. The injuries to Maddison and Richarlison, among others, have hurt, but top scorer Son Heung-Min (eight goals) is playing at a high level. He could exploit a City defense that is suddenly showing some cracks. The hosts have allowed seven goals over their past three games. Tottenham lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa last Sunday but outshot the Villans 18-15, with an 8-5 edge in shots on net.

Giovani Lo Celso scored the goal Sunday, getting his first goal in his first start for Spurs since coming over from Villarreal. Midfielders Dejan Kulusevski (three goals) and Brennan Johnson (one goal, one assist) can set Son up for success or find the net themselves. Kulusevski has scored in the past two meetings at the Etihad, including a 3-2 Tottenham triumph in February 2022. Spurs lead the league in tackles (263) and tackles won (167), and 41 of those tackles have come in the attacking third. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tottenham vs. Manchester City picks

