Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is stepping down following the Super League fiasco, CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano confirms. TalkSPORT in the UK were the first to report the development. The Manchester Evening News report that he will stay in his role until the end of the calendar year before stepping down.

Manchester United have confirmed that Woodward will leave his post. With Woodward saying in a statement,

I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world's greatest football club for the past 16 years. The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year. I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. I am proud of the regeneration of the club's culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing.

The Red Devils were one of 12 founding clubs in the proposal that was announced Sunday night that could potentially have changed the landscape of the sport in Europe forever. But a domino effect began on Tuesday afternoon as fans, players and managers continued to speak out against the money-grabbing idea led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly set to back out of the plans, while Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are believed to be soon to follow.

It's unclear why exactly Woodward is stepping down, but without a doubt the image of all the clubs involved have been damaged as a result of the developments. The future of the Super League appears to be in serious doubt as fans across the world rejoice.

Manchester United have not confirmed Woodward's departure as of Tuesday afternoon.

For more on all of today's breaking news listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.