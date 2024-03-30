When a team scores a goal to go ahead in the 96th minute of play, it usually ends up being a game-winner but not when you're Manchester United as they drew 1-1 against relegation-threatened Brentford on Saturday. The Bees were pressuring through the entire game, but it was Casemiro who assisted Mason Mount's first goal for the Red Devils in addedtime. Brentford answered right back only three minutes later via Kristoffer Ajer to earn a critical point. Take a look:

Only five points above the relegation zone, it was a critical point for Thomas Frank's team but more questions remain for United boss Erik ten Hag. There is already the potential that United will look for a new manager during the summer and drawing a match to a team that hasn't won in seven consecutive matches isn't the kind of thing that will give leadership the belief they need in the boss. After all, United had 11 shots to Brentford's 31.

Getting something out of Mount is critical because he was supposed to be a player who helps United bridge a future without Christian Eriksen, but he has been plagued by injuries. Dropping more points, United have now fallen 11 behind Aston Villa for a Champions League place. Even if the Premier League gets a fifth Champions League spot, United would be eight points off of Tottenham for fifth.

A rebuild is needed at Old Trafford and not making Champions League will be a blow for attracting the top players in the world. It's going to be a long summer for United as things could end up getting worse before they get better. There is light in some of the kids like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo but the duo will need to be surrounded with more talent for the club to get even remotely back to their historic levels.