Atletico Madrid have sent Manchester United crashing out of the Champions League, Renan Lodi's first half strike enough to earn them a 2-1 win on aggregate and ensure another season will pass by without the Red Devils lifting a trophy.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card, and a 10 would be a dominant hat trick.
Manchester United ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) David de Gea
|90
A spectacular early save denied Rodrigo De Paul's deflected volley. While his shot stopping credentials have been immaculate this season, his distribution was not at the standard Ralf Rangnick would expect.
5
(DEF) Diogo Dalot
|90
From the outset Dalot showed no fear in getting up the flank, reasoning that the best way to quell the threat of Renan Lodi was to push him back. He could do nothing about Atletico's opener, when he was trying to defend against three attackers at once.
5
(DEF) Raphael Varane
|90
Where is the player that United thought they were getting, the sort who would assert his will on these games, not giving Atletico forwards a sniff? Varane was not bad but he did not greatly impress either.
5
(DEF) Harry Maguire
|83
He may well have found himself too far up the pitch, chasing Griezmann too far into midfield to leave Dalot with too much danger to deal with. As a Manchester United captain you would expect Maguire to radiate composure. Often he seems to be the first to lose his cool and it was no wonder he was withdrawn when the stakes were at their highest.
3
(DEF) Alex Telles
|90
He was exceedingly lucky that Marcos Llorente went slightly too early when he charged away from him in the first half and could have had no complaints if he was the cause of an early deficit.
4
(MID) Scott McTominay
|66
With so many of his fellow midfielders committed up the field, McTominay was crucial both in stopping Atletico from countering and in bridging the gap in possession. He did both jobs impressively.
7
(MID) Fred
|75
Does he get a bonus point just for that gaudy call back to Fernando Redondo's trick on this ground 22 years ago? He absolutely should, being as it was the stand out moment of an excellent first half display from the Brazilian. Such a high energy performance could not last but for the time it did.
8
(MID) Bruno Fernandes
|66
So often Fernandes has graced Old Trafford with all his wonderful qualities but tonight was an exhibition of his frustrating side. His passing often served to hand possession back to Atleti and when the pressure was on he went for the easy out of trying to win a foul.
4
(FWD) Anthony Elanga
|66
A real penalty box menace from the outset, only denied the game's opener by Jan Oblak's face before flashing one wide early in the second half. However, it was without the ball where he made his most telling contribution of the game, failing to track back as Lodi headed in at the back post.
6
(FWD) Cristiano Ronaldo
|90
As mobile and industrious without the ball as he has been since coming back to Old Trafford but all that movement across the pitch meant he was rarely in position to get a shot away.
5
(FWD) Jadon Sancho
|90
That he was registering so many touches in dangerous areas from the outset showed how quickly he has become an indispensable figure in United's attack. As the game wore on Atletico did what they could to close the channels to him, no surprise, because whenever he had space to operate he looked deadly.
7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Marcus Rashford
|Elanga, 67'
A deeply underwhelming display off the bench, one where he all too often gave the ball away in good spots.
4
Nemanja Matic
|McTominay, 67'
Steady and not particularly thrilling, his most notable contribution to the game being hurling the ball at Joao Felix, giving Atletico more time to waste.
5
Paul Pogba
|Fernandes, 67'
He moved the ball neatly but could not provide the killer pass to change this game.
5
|Edinson Cavani
|Fred, 76'
|Cavani never really got into the game, a poor display particularly in terms of passing.
|4
|Juan Mata
|Maguire, 84'
|The ultimate hit and hope substitution, Mata's fifth appearance of the season was not one in which he could make a meaningful contribution.
|5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Ralf Rangnick
|5
The German deserves credit for how well United started this game -- something that is all too easily forgotten -- but when substitutions were needed to change the game he could not come up with any ideas.
4
Atletico Madrid ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Jan Oblak
|90
Made five saves, including one with his face on Elanga right in front of goal. He may have had some shaky performances this season, but he was superb here.
8
(DEF) Stefan Savic
|90
Was always there to clear the ball out, did well to block crosses and looked dominant in the air. Positioning could have been better on Elanga's early chance.
7
(DEF) Jose Maria Gimenez
|90
Similar to Savic in what he did well, but had some questionable positioning on United's best chance. Led his team with six clearances though, and won every single duel and aerial.
8
(DEF) Reinildo
|90
Almost conceded a penalty, but it was actually a great challenge in the end. Wasn't flashy or anything but played smart and didn't take many risks.
7
(DEF) Marcos Llorente
|90
Struggled with United's physicality but overall did enough. Needed to tuck in a bit more at times as United tried to play the ball through diagonally.
6
(DEF) Renan Lodi
|90
⚽ 41' The hero. He's getting a knack for scoring and came up big here with a fine header. But even he won't believe just how wide open he was. Superb going forward.
8
(MID) Koke
|80
Seemed a step too slow. Never really made much of an impact, but he didn't make any costly mistakes. Completed just 60 percent of his passes in the attacking third.
5
(MID) Hector Herrera
|90
A good shift from the Mexican international. Completed 80.7 percent of his passes, was on the ball more than any other place and made the right decision more often than not.
7
(MID) Rodrigo de Paul
|90
Had a great chance from outside the box that almost went in, and he also looked fairly creative on the ball. It wasn't the impact he wanted, but it was good enough.
6
(FWD) Joao Felix
|89
Just one shot, but it was his backheel pass to Antoine Griezmann that helped set up the winner. He played a big role in both of his team's goals across the two legs.
7
(FWD) Antoine Griezmann
|89
Was more of a creator than a shot taker, but he deserves major props for spotting Lodi wide open at the back post. The weight on the ball was exceptional.
7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Geoffrey Kondobia
|Koke (80')
Helped close out the final 10 minutes, bringing his defensive presence and shielding ability.
6
Felipe
|Joao Felix (90')
Late sub to waste time.
N/A
Angel Correa
|Griezmann (90+3')
A time-wasting sub.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Diego Simeone
|3
Exactly how he drew it up. He's got his team as a dark horse in the competition once again with a relentless defense and an attack that just needs a moment of time and space to bite you. An impressive, deserved win.
8