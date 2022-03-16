Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) David de Gea 90 A spectacular early save denied Rodrigo De Paul's deflected volley. While his shot stopping credentials have been immaculate this season, his distribution was not at the standard Ralf Rangnick would expect. 5

(DEF) Diogo Dalot 90 From the outset Dalot showed no fear in getting up the flank, reasoning that the best way to quell the threat of Renan Lodi was to push him back. He could do nothing about Atletico's opener, when he was trying to defend against three attackers at once. 5

(DEF) Raphael Varane 90 Where is the player that United thought they were getting, the sort who would assert his will on these games, not giving Atletico forwards a sniff? Varane was not bad but he did not greatly impress either. 5

(DEF) Harry Maguire 83 He may well have found himself too far up the pitch, chasing Griezmann too far into midfield to leave Dalot with too much danger to deal with. As a Manchester United captain you would expect Maguire to radiate composure. Often he seems to be the first to lose his cool and it was no wonder he was withdrawn when the stakes were at their highest. 3

(DEF) Alex Telles 90 He was exceedingly lucky that Marcos Llorente went slightly too early when he charged away from him in the first half and could have had no complaints if he was the cause of an early deficit. 4

(MID) Scott McTominay 66 With so many of his fellow midfielders committed up the field, McTominay was crucial both in stopping Atletico from countering and in bridging the gap in possession. He did both jobs impressively. 7

(MID) Fred 75 Does he get a bonus point just for that gaudy call back to Fernando Redondo's trick on this ground 22 years ago? He absolutely should, being as it was the stand out moment of an excellent first half display from the Brazilian. Such a high energy performance could not last but for the time it did. 8

(MID) Bruno Fernandes 66 So often Fernandes has graced Old Trafford with all his wonderful qualities but tonight was an exhibition of his frustrating side. His passing often served to hand possession back to Atleti and when the pressure was on he went for the easy out of trying to win a foul. 4

(FWD) Anthony Elanga 66 A real penalty box menace from the outset, only denied the game's opener by Jan Oblak's face before flashing one wide early in the second half. However, it was without the ball where he made his most telling contribution of the game, failing to track back as Lodi headed in at the back post. 6

(FWD) Cristiano Ronaldo 90 As mobile and industrious without the ball as he has been since coming back to Old Trafford but all that movement across the pitch meant he was rarely in position to get a shot away. 5

(FWD) Jadon Sancho 90 That he was registering so many touches in dangerous areas from the outset showed how quickly he has become an indispensable figure in United's attack. As the game wore on Atletico did what they could to close the channels to him, no surprise, because whenever he had space to operate he looked deadly. 7

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Marcus Rashford Elanga, 67' A deeply underwhelming display off the bench, one where he all too often gave the ball away in good spots. 4

Nemanja Matic McTominay, 67' Steady and not particularly thrilling, his most notable contribution to the game being hurling the ball at Joao Felix, giving Atletico more time to waste. 5

Paul Pogba Fernandes, 67' He moved the ball neatly but could not provide the killer pass to change this game. 5

Edinson Cavani Fred, 76' Cavani never really got into the game, a poor display particularly in terms of passing. 4

Juan Mata Maguire, 84' The ultimate hit and hope substitution, Mata's fifth appearance of the season was not one in which he could make a meaningful contribution. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating