Manchester United seek their seventh win in nine league games when they host Bournemouth on Saturday in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup. Manchester United (9-0-6) had a three-game winning streak halted at Newcastle United last weekend but bounced back with a 2-1 home triumph over Chelsea on Wednesday. Bournemouth (4-4-7) posted a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Red Devils are -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Bournemouth odds, while the Cherries are +450 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Manchester United are -1.5 (+135) in handicap betting. Before locking in any Bournemouth vs. Manchester United picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 81-50-5 for a profit of almost $3,700 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 240-216-11 (+35.17) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Manchester United vs. Bournemouth from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bournemouth vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth money line: Red Devils -190, Cherries +450, Draw +340

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth spread: Red Devils -1.5 (+135)

MU: The Red Devils have allowed more than one goal just once in their last 10 EPL matches

BOU: The Cherries have yielded 25 tallies in their last 11 meetings with the Red Devils

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils swept their two-game series with Bournemouth last season and have won three consecutive Premier League meetings between the teams, outscoring the Cherries 9-2 during the streak. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who converted in both victories in 2022-23, is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but forward Marcus Rashford will look to continue his success against Bournemouth. The 26-year-old Rashford has scored in five of his nine EPL matchups versus the Cherries, including four of the last five.

Rashford is one of three members of the Red Devils with more than one tally this season as he netted his second in a 3-0 triumph over Everton on Nov. 26. Midfielder Scott McTominay leads the club with five goals after registering a brace in Wednesday's victory against Chelsea that gave him four tallies in his last six games across all competitions. Captain Bruno Fernandes, who converted in Manchester United's 5-2 win versus Bournemouth in July 2020, has notched three goals and three assists this campaign. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Bournemouth

Since giving up six goals in a loss to Manchester City on Nov. 4, the Cherries have allowed a total of three tallies during their unbeaten streak. They have converted nine times in the four-game span, with striker Dominic Solanke recording three goals and midfielder Marcus Tavernier tallying twice. The 26-year-old Solanke is tied for seventh in the Premier League with seven tallies after finishing with six in 33 contests last season.

Antoine Semenyo is Bournemouth's second-leading scorer with three goals in 12 matches after converting once over 11 games with the team in 2022-23. The 23-year-old began that campaign in the EFL Championship with Bristol City, for whom he netted six tallies in 23 contests. Solanke and Semenyo both scored in the Cherries' 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last weekend, while defender Marcos Senesi and striker Kieffer Moore converted in Wednesday's triumph over Crystal Palace. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester United vs. Bournemouth picks

Eimer has broken down Saturday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets that pay plus money, while offering a full breakdown of this EPL match. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Bournemouth on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Bournemouth vs. Manchester United have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 37 units on EPL picks since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.