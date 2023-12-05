Chelsea hope to record their first league victory against Manchester United in more than six years when they visit the Red Devils in an English Premier League match on Wednesday. Chelsea (5-4-5) have had four losses and seven draws versus Manchester United (8-0-6) since winning 1-0 at home on Nov. 5, 2017. The Blues are coming off a 3-2 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, while the Red Devils dropped a 1-0 decision to Newcastle the previous day.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Blues are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester United odds, while the Red Devils are +185 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+2.75 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+2.42) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Chelsea vs. Manchester United from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man United vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Manchester United money line: Blues +135, Red Devils +185, Draw +250

Chelsea vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Manchester United spread: Blues -0.5 (+130)

CHE: The Blues have scored nearly half of their goals this season (12 of 25) over their last four Premier League matches

MU: The Red Devils have allowed a total of one goal in their last four EPL contests

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues recorded a four-game unbeaten streak on the road prior to their 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Nov. 25, drawing against Bournemouth before reeling off victories versus Fulham, Burnley and Tottenham. The club outscored those four opponents 10-2 and posted a pair of clean sheets during the run. Forward Nicolas Jackson scored four of Chelsea's goals in that span, including a hat trick in the team's 4-1 triumph over Spurs on Nov. 6.

The 22-year-old Jackson has netted a team-high six goals in his first season with Chelsea after registering 12 with La Liga's Villarreal in 2022-23. Winger Raheem Sterling is second on the Blues with five goals after notching six over 28 matches last campaign - his first with the club following a seven-year stint with Manchester City. After failing to convert in his first 30 Premier League contests with Chelsea, midfielder Enzo Fernandez ended the lengthy drought with a brace against Brighton on Sunday.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils cruised to a 4-1 victory in their last home meeting with Chelsea on May 25. Captain Bruno Fernandes converted in that contest and is tied with fellow midfielder Scott McTominay for the team lead in 2023-24 with three goals. The 29-year-old Fernandes, who also tops Manchester United with three assists, netted at least eight goals in each of his first four seasons with the Red Devils.

McTominay is one goal shy of matching his career high and already has eclipsed the amount he amassed over the previous two seasons, when he converted once in each. Marcus Rashford is the only other member of the Red Devils with more than one goal in 2023-24 as he has notched a pair, along with an assist. The 26-year-old, who matched his career high with 17 goals last campaign, scored in Man United's 3-0 victory against Everton on Nov. 26 and also tallied in the home win versus Chelsea back in May.

How to make Chelsea vs. Manchester United picks

Green has broken down Wednesday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

