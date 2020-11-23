Manchester United welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Old Trafford on Tuesday for Champions League Matchday 4 in a pivotal group stage match. Both teams could finish the day anywhere from first to fourth. United have a chance to go six points clear of third place with a win and a PSG loss to RB Leipzig with six points to go. On the other side, Istanbul likely need a point to stay in contention for a round of 16 spot.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 24

: Tuesday, Nov. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Man. United -420; Draw +490; Istanbul +1200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man United: The Red Devils may be without Paul Pogba as he recovers from an injury he picked up while on international duty that saw him miss the 1-0 win over West Brom last weekend. Other than that, the team looks healthy ahead of a big match where they can't afford to drop points. With games against PSG and RB Leipzig left following this one, getting just a point here could be the beginning of the end for United. A win puts them in a fantastic spot to advance to the round of 16, but they simply must be sharper in the final third, especially as Istanbul Basakeshir look to sit back and limit the opportunities inside the box.

Istanbul Basaksehir: The victory over United on Matchday 3 was arguably the biggest win in club history, and it sets them up to do it again here. Fueled by the confidence and momentum of that match, expect a similar style of play here where united dominate possession but Istanbul aim to sit deep, go on the counter and catch a United defense out of position.

Prediction

Pick: Manchester United 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0