Newcastle United and Manchester United are both looking to move toward the top four when they face off on Saturday in a 2023-24 English Premier League match at St. James' Park. Both teams come off midweek road draws in the UEFA Champions League. The Magpies played to a 1-1 stalemate at Paris Saint-Germain, and United drew 3-3 with Galatasaray in Istanbul. Man United (8-0-5) hold the sixth spot in the English Premier League table, one place and one point ahead of the Magpies (7-2-4).

Saturday's kickoff in Newcastle, England, is at 3 p.m. ET. The latest Newcastle vs. Manchester United odds list the Magpies as -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100), while Manchester United are the +270 underdogs. A draw is also priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the Champions League (+5.26 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the EFL Cup (+2.91), among others.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Man United vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Manchester United spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-115)

Newcastle vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Manchester United money line: Newcastle -110, Man Utd +270, Draw +270

NEW: Have scored 24 goals in their past nine EPL games (6-2-1).

MNU: Have allowed multiple goals once in their past seven (5-0-2).

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are 6-0-1 at St. James' Park in league play, with an 18-4 goal advantage. They beat Man United 2-0 in Newcastle in April and took a 3-0 League Cup victory at Old Trafford to kick off November. Newcastle put five of 10 shots on target and allowed two on net in that game despite holding just 38% possession. The Magpies are lethal on the counter-attack, and Alexander Isak (seven league goals) will cause a lot of trouble for a United back line that has been decimated by injuries.

The Red Devils have scored 16 goals and conceded 16, while Newcastle have scored 31 and allowed 14. The hosts beat Chelsea 4-1 in their last league match at St. James' Park, and the Magpies also have a home victory against Arsenal this month. Anthony Gordon has five goals and three assists, and Kieran Trippier has assisted on six goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have had their issues on defense, but they haven't allowed a goal in their past three league matches and can score with anyone. They have allowed just six goals in six league road matches, second-fewest in the league. Man United beat Newcastle 2-0 in the League Cup final in February and are 5-2-2 in the past nine overall meetings. Manchester United put 10 of their 14 shots on target in the EFL Cup final, and Marcus Rashford and Casemiro scored the goals.

Casemiro is injured, but Rashford will be back after missing the UCL match on a red-card suspension. He has two goals so far but has double-digit goals in four of the previous five seasons, including 17 in 2022-23. Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay all scored Wednesday in Turkey. Garnacho has just one goal, but the 19-year-old is brimming with confidence after his astonishing bicycle-kick goal last week in a 3-0 victory against Everton. See which team to pick here.

