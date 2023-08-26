Manchester United will take on Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Both teams are 1-0-1. Manchester United are 1-0-1 overall and they finished last season 31-8-11, while Nottingham Forest are 1-0-1 overall and they finished last season 9-11-18. The Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest odds list Manchester United as the -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Nottingham Forest the +804 underdogs. A draw is priced at +476, and the over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Manchester United: -320, Nottingham Forest: +804, Draw: +476

What you need to know about Manchester United

Man United are expected to win their third contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 18-5-4 record as favorites last season. Manchester United backers who bet $100 on them to win every EPL contest last year netted $2,801.99. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest waere 7-9-17 as the underdogs last season.

After opening the season with a 1-0 win over Wolves, Man U took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last time out. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but the Red Devils conceded two goals in the second. "With Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in the attack and Mason Mount and Casemiro in support, Man U should be better than they've looked so far," Holliman told SportsLine.

What you need to know about Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham faced off against Sheffield last time, and Forest walked away the 2-1 winners. Nottingham Forest got the game winner at the 89-minute mark via a header from sub Chris Wood. Taiwo Awoniyi has accounted for Forest's other two goals this season. Forest dropped their opener 2-1 to Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest have never scored against Man U, but Holliman thinks this is the game they will break through on the score sheet.

"The Red Devils yielded 23 shots (six on net) in a 1-0 victory against Wolves to open the season," Holliman said. "Tottenham put six of 17 on target in their 2-0 victory last Saturday. The Man U defense is clearly a work in progress."

