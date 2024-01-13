Clubs heading in opposite directions collide when Manchester United host Tottenham in a Matchweek 21 game on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Spurs entered the Matchweek in fifth place in the Premier League table, with 39 points, six points behind top-of-the-table Liverpool. Spurs have won five of their last six matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Jan. 5 in a FA Cup match. Meanwhile Manchester United sit eighth in the table with 31 points. They have two wins, four losses and a draw in their last seven matches across all competitions.



Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. United are the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Manchester United vs. Spurs odds, with Spurs the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Spurs vs. Manchester United picks or Premier League predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That includes an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down Man U vs. Spurs from every angle and identified his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Spurs vs. Man U:

Manchester United vs Tottenham spread: Manchester United -0.5 (+115), Spurs +0.5 (-145)

Manchester United vs Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester United vs Tottenham money line: Manchester United +115, Spurs +205, Draw +300

MUN: Scott McTominay leads team in goals (five)

leads team in goals (five) TOT: Spurs rank fourth in the Premier League in goals (42)

Manchester United vs Tottenham picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs already have beaten Manchester United this season. In manager Ange Postecoglou's first home game as manager, Spurs controlled possession of the ball and kept the Red Devils out of the goal in a 2-0 victory on Aug. 19. Spurs are looking to complete a league double over United for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

In addition, Spurs will face a Manchester United defense that has struggled recently. Over their last five Premier League matches, the Red Devils have allowed nine goals. (The club lost three of those five games and drew a fourth.) That bodes well for a Spurs side that ranks fourth in the Premier League in goals (42). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho is in great form for the Red Devils. Two matches ago against Aston Villa, the 19-year-old forward from Argentina helped rally Manchester United from a two-goal deficit by scoring a brace in a 3-2 victory. The following match Garnacho had an assist in a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

In addition, Manchester United will face a Tottenham side that will be without leading scorer and captain Heung-Min Son. The 31-year-old forward is away from the team while playing for South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup. His absence is a significant one as he is tied for third in the Premier League in goals (12). See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester United vs. Tottenham picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Under 3.5 goals. He also has two other confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout, and a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Manchester United on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Manchester United vs. Spurs have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was up well over 36 units on Premier League picks in 2023, and find out.