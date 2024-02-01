Wolverhampton Wanderers aim to keep rolling and halt a poor run against Manchester United when they host an English Premier League match on Thursday. Wolves (8-5-8) have lost once in their past 10 overall matches and moved into 11th place in the Premier League table. Manchester United (10-2-9) are three points ahead but have been unpredictable this season. Both teams won their fourth-round FA Cup matches on the road on Sunday. Wolves beat Championship side West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in a Black Country derby matchup, while Manchester United cruised past League Two Newport County 4-2. Man United are 6-0-1 in the past seven meetings with Wolves.

Thursday's kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. United are +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) in the latest Wolves vs. Manchester United odds, and Wolves are +160 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Manchester United vs. Wolves picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That includes an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down Wolves vs. Manchester United from every angle and revealed his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Wolves:

Wolves vs. Man U spread: Manchester United -0.5 (+145)

Wolves vs. Man U over/under: 2.5 goals

Wolves vs. Man U money line: Wolverhampton +160, Man U +155, Draw +250

WLV: Wolves have scored 15 goals in their past seven overall matches.

MNU: The Red Devils have scored 14 goals in their past six games in all competitions.

Wolves vs. Man U picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are 7-3-1 in the past 11 overall meetings with Wolves, outscoring them 8-1 in the past seven EPL matchups. They have won three of their past five matches overall, scoring 12 goals over that span. The defense has struggled and the attackers have been in a slump in league play. Yet Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, who both scored in Sunday's victory, have combined for 15 goals in all competitions. Only nine have come in league play, so it has been a matter of timing.

Scott McTominay (five goals) and Alejandro Garnacho (three) also can come through in a pinch. Manchester United's defense has actually been better away from Old Trafford. The Red Devils have yielded 18 goals in 11 home games but 11 in 10 on the road. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolves have been in far better recent form and have been tough to beat on home soil. They are 6-3-1 in their past 10 matches overall and 5-3-0 in their past eight EPL matches at home. Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha have taken the reins of the attack with top scorer Hwang Hee-Chan (10 goals) on international duty at the Asian Cup. They scored the goals in Sunday's victory over West Brom, and Cunha has six goals and five assists in league play. Neto is tied for third in the Premier League with seven assists.

The hosts have scored 30 goals, middle of the pack in the league, while United have scored 24, tied for fourth-fewest. Manchester United also have been one of the least accurate shooting teams, putting just 30.1% of their shots on target. Man United have allowed the fourth-most shots in the league (315), while Wolverhampton have the second-most blocked shots in the EPL (97). See which team to pick here.

How to make Wolves vs. Manchester United picks

Eimer has analyzed Thursday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 2.5 goals. He also has two other confident best bets and a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Wolves vs. Manchester United on Thursday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Manchester United vs. Wolves have all the value, all from the soccer expert who earned almost 35 units on Premier League picks in 2023.