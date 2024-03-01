It has been a trying season for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford who only has five goals and six assists in 32 appearances for the Red Devils this season. Being left out of the squad due to an alleged nightclub visit to close out January, Manchester United said that Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions but now, in a Players Tribune open letter, Rashford looked to take control of the narrative surrounding himself.

Being an England international and soccer player for Manchester United, it's only natural for your every move to be picked apart and Rashford said that he accepts that, but there's a difference between criticizing an athletes play and moving into talking about their character.

"I can take any criticism. I can take any headline," Rashford said. "From podcasts, social media and the papers. I can take it. But if you start questioning my commitment to this club and my love for football and bringing my family into it, then I'd simply ask you to have a bit more humanity."

After leading Manchester United to a third placed finish in the Premier League with 17 goals and five assists, the stage was set for Rashford to get back to his best as a full time left winger with the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line for the Red Devils. But, this season, his play hasn't been good enough, struggling to get into space and make things happen when he should be breaking into his prime at 26.

Not all of this is on Rashford as Manchester United have lacked appropriate creativity from deep and the attack struggles without the oft-injured Luke Shaw adding width from left back, but that also doesn't absolve Rashford from blame. The blame just needs to be appropriately directed especially as plenty needs to happen for Rasford and Untied to get back to their best.

"We all know that this has been a club in transition the last few seasons. When we are winning, you are the greatest fans in the world, and that's a fact. We need more of that old-school positive energy around the club," Rashford said. "I know what that kind of atmosphere can do, because it kept me going through my worst moments. Every time I walk out onto the pitch and I hear the fans singing my name, or I look around Old Trafford before kickoff, I feel that same positive energy."

Traveling to face Manchester City on Sunday in a major derby match, the timing of Rashford calling for United fans to rally makes sense. While the soccer on the pitch has been poor and this team has an uphill battle to make the Champions League, they have a chance to deny Manchester City critical points in the title race while the future is also bright for the Red Devils.

A lot will change in the summer with Jim Ratcliffe joining the ownership group to lead soccer operations but from revamping Old Trafford to recruiting new members fo the team, these changes won't happen overnight. There's a chance that some of them may not include Rashford, but as a lifelong Manchester United fan, he'll be watching no matter what.