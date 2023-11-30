UEFA Europa League action continues on Thursday with a clash between Marseille and Ajax on Paramount+. The French side has struggled in Ligue 1, but have been successful in tournament play, leading Group B with two wins and two draws. Meanwhile, Ajax have struggled in Europa League play, but are coming off a 5-0 win against Vitesse. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Stade Velodrome in Marseille is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Marseille vs. Ajax odds list Marseille as -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ajax listed as +480 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch Ajax vs. Marseille

Marseille vs. Ajax date: Thursday, Nov. 9

Marseille vs. Ajax time: 3 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Ajax live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Ajax vs. Marseille

UEFA Europa League picks for Ajax vs. Marseille

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Marseille vs. Ajax, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to hit for a -115 payout. The expert notes that Ajax have a strong attack despite being at the bottom of the group table, scoring 16 goals in five league games since John van 't Schip took over as manager. He also acknowledges that Marseille are unbeaten at home across all competition this season, but their defense isn't strong, which will give Ajax the opportunity to find the back of the net.

"These teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in Amsterdam back in September, and we could witness another high-scoring encounter this week," Green told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League.