Mexico and the Dominican Republic will face off on the second matchday of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup on Friday on Paramount+. Pedro Lopez's team settled for a 0-0 draw against Argentina in the tournament-opener, which ended the team's 14-game winning streak that dated back to June 2023. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic is hoping to bounce back after falling 5-0 to the USWNT, who are heavily favored to win the competition. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs. Mexico

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic date: Friday, Feb. 23

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Dominican Republic vs. Mexico

For Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, Sutton is picking Mexico to win 3-0. The expert notes that Mexico dominated their last game against Argentina despite the score ending in a scoreless draw.

For Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, Sutton is picking Mexico to win 3-0. The expert notes that Mexico dominated their last game against Argentina despite the score ending in a scoreless draw. In that game, Mexico maintained 56% of possession while registering 16 shots, including five on target. They were also sharp defensively, allowing just one shot on target to Argentina.



The Dominican Republic allowed 31 total shots against in their first match, which opened the door for four different USWNT players to find the back of the net.

"Look for Mexico to come out and make a statement with a comfortable victory over the Dominican Republic," Sutton said. Stream the game here.

