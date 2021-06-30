Mexico and Panama are set to square off in an international friendly on Wednesday night. Both teams are coming off scoreless draws in their last outing. El Tri is winless in its last two matches, while Panama is unbeaten in its last seven fixtures. Mexico continues to prepare to defend its Concacaf Gold Cup title when the tournament gets underway next month.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for 9 p.m. ET. Mexico is the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Panama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in any Panama vs. Mexico picks, be sure to check out the international soccer predictions and betting advice from insider Tom Fornelli.

Mexico vs. Panama spread: Mexico -1.5 (+110)

Mexico vs. Panama over-under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Panama money line: Mexico -250, Panama +750, Draw +340

MEX: Mexico is unbeaten in its last nine matches against Panama

PAN: Panama has scored two or more goals in four of its last five games

Why you should back Mexico



El Tri has dominated their rivalry against Panama over the years. In fact, Mexico is unbeaten in its last nine matches against Panama, winning eight and drawing one. It their most recent meeting, El Tri secured a 3-0 win over Panama in a Concacaf Nations League match in 2019.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has plenty of experience for the Mexican National Team. Ochoa has 110 caps for Mexico, and he's recorded a total of 45 clean sheets for El Tri. In addition to a strong presence in goal, Mexico features a lethal offensive attack. El Tri registered 21 shots against the United States and held possession for 57 percent of the match in their 3-2 setback in the Concacaf Nations League final.

Why you should back Panama

Panama enters Wednesday's international friendly full of confidence. That's because Panama is unbeaten in its last seven fixtures. The Panamanians were held scoreless against Curaçao in their last outing, but they've been sensational in front of goal in their most recent meetings.

Panama has scored 20 goals in its last five fixtures, which includes a 13-0 drubbing of Anguilla in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Gabriel Torres scored four goals in that emphatic victory, and Cecilio Waterman has found the back of the net in three of the last four games. Waterman has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Panama.

How to make Mexico vs. Panama picks

