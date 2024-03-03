Mexico will try to build on their impressive win over the USWNT when they face Paraguay in the Concacaf W Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday on Paramount+. Their win over the Americans came one match after they cruised to an 8-0 win over the Dominican Republic, giving them the Group A title. Paraguay finished second in Group C, advancing to the knockout stage with group-stage wins over El Salvador and Costa Rica. Mexico conceded an early goal before scoring four straight times to close the match when these countries met in the Pan American Games last year. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 5 p.m. ET. This match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf W Gold Cup match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Mexico vs. Paraguay

Mexico vs. Paraguay date: Sunday, March 3

Mexico vs. Paraguay time: 5 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Paraguay live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Mexico vs. Paraguay

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from SportsLine betting expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors on all his soccer picks. Anyone who follows him is way up.

For Mexico vs. Paraguay, Eimer is picking Mexico to win 3-1. Mexico put the soccer world on notice with their 2-0 win over the USWNT on Monday, limiting the Americans to just three shots on target. That performance came one match after Mexico crushed the Dominican Republic in an 8-0 final, with those wins adding up to a first-place finish in Group A.

Paraguay were not nearly as impressive in Group C, with their two wins coming by one goal against both Costa Rica and El Salvador. Their other match was a 4-0 loss to Canada when they generated just one shot on goal and two total goal attempts. They have been giving up multiple goals in almost every match, which does not bode well against a Mexico side that are the second-highest scoring team in the Gold Cup.

"They took on a star-studded USWNT roster and even though they were dominated by possession, they looked honestly like the better team. Racking up a massive 13 shots with 4 on targets, and only conceded 2 shots on target themselves, they'll look to take their momentum into this quarter-final matchup, with all eyes on them as one of the favorites to win outright," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream the W Gold Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Visit Paramount+ now to see W Gold Cup matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.