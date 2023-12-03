MLS Cup 2023 will feature a couple teams that know all about what it means to reach the summit. LAFC, looking to repeat, will meet the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9 in the title game after both teams won their conference finals on Saturday night.

The Crew found themselves down 2-0 in the Hell is Real derby at FC Cincinnati before a dramatic comeback, winning 3-2 in extra time. Goals by Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta saw the hosts and Supporters' Shield winners take a 2-0 lead at the break, but it was Alvas Powell's own goal in the 75th minute that ignited the finalists. Diego Rossi scored a well-placed goal in the 86th minute to tie it before Christian Ramirez bagged the winner in extra time with this finish, completing the incredible comeback:

The Crew, who will host the final, are two-time champions and return to the final for the fourth time in their history and first time since 2020.

LAFC on verge of repeat

LAFC are back in the big game for the second year in a row, getting a winning goal from Ryan Hollingshead in the 44th minute, beating Houston 2-0.

An own goal by Franco Escobar 10 minutes from time allowed the hosts to double the lead, winning a match where they had just 29 percent possession but recorded 18 shots to Houston's 10. The Dynamo, winners of the U.S. Open Cup, put five shots on goal and completed over 200 passes more than the hosts, failed to score for the first time since Sept. 30.

LAFC are now on a seven-match unbeaten streak.