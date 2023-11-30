If FC Cincinnati are to win MLS Cup, they'll have to do it without star defender Matt Miazga. The former U.S. men's national team man was suspended by the league on Wednesday for misconduct. According to ESPN, Miazga gained authorized access to an area "reserved for match referees" in the match against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4.

"The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga for three matches and issued an undisclosed fine for his misconduct following FC Cincinnati's match against the New York Red Bulls on November 4. Additionally, Miazga will undergo a behavioral assessment through the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Program and may petition for a reduction in suspension based on continued commitment and compliance with any recommended treatment programs," the league read in a statement.

This suspension means his season is over with the remainder of the suspension to be served during the beginning of the 2024 season.