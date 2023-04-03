Prior to its Ligue 1 match against Stade de Reims on Sunday, Nantes dropped Algerian defender Jaouen Hadjam over his decision not to break his Ramadan fast, per a report from Reuters. During Ramadan, which runs from March 22 to April 21 this year, many Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.

Hadjam, who joined Nantes in January, refused to break his fast during home matches. As a result, Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare dropped Hadjam over his refusal to eat before or during the match.

"Jaouen? There is no controversy. Those who fast, I support them... On matchdays, you should not fast," Kombouare said after Nantes' 3-0 loss. "It is not a punishment. I set rules. It's his choice and I respect it."

Hadjam has appeared in nine matches with Nantes, and started seven of those while recording an assist.

Following the loss to Stade de Reims, Nantes now sit 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, just nine points above the relegation zone.

Unlike Ligue 1, the Premier League has found a way for Muslim players to break their Ramadan fast during games. For the first time ever, officials will grant a formal break during play so that those players can get nutrition once the sun goes down. The players and officials will decide upon a scheduled break before the match begins.