On Friday, Napoli renamed its stadium from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, to honor the former captain Diego Maradona. Maradona died in November at the age of 60, with the cause of death described as a heart attack. His death came shortly after the soccer legend underwent brain surgery.

The Naples city council unanimously voted to approve the name change.

The club wrote in a statement, "Napoli is delighted about today's decision."

Maradona was with Napoli from 1984-91. During that time, he led the team to their only Series A titles in 1987 and 1990. He also helped take the team to the Italian Cup in 1987, as well as the UEFA Cup in 1989, Napoli's only major European title.

Following his death, fans went to Napoli's stadium to show honor and show respect to Maradona. They left items such as candles, photos, notes and candles at the location.

Maradona players honored him after his death by all wearing 'Maradona 10' on their shirt. They wore the shirt during the Europa League match against HNK Rijeka the day after he died.

After his playing career, Maradona became a manager and coached the Argentina national team. He coached Gimnasia de La Plata until his death.